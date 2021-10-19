‘Mall-oween’: Salmon Run Mall hosting various Halloween activities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — In place of its annual mall trick-or-treat the Salmon Run Mall will host various events over the Halloween weekend.

The Salmon Run Mall has announced that it will host “Mall-oween,” where merchants will offer activities, giveaways, contests and more.

The main event will be on October 30 where Halloween activities will be hosted throughout the mall. However, events will be held beginning Thursday, October 28, “making it a “Hallo-Weekend of fun.”

This will include Zero Latency offering a special “Undead Arena” Tournament from October 28 to October 30, a “Witches Dance” Flash Mob at the Magik Apothecary on October 30, goodie bags at XTreme Cornhole and Aunties Anne’s, a painting activity at Paint It Pottery, pumpkin carving at Redemption Designs, an activity table at Planet Fitness and free face painting with a purchase at Smack’s Candy and More.

The main event on October 30 will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Salmon Run Mall is located in Watertown, New York off of 1-81.