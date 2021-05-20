Malone car crash under investigation after Clintonville man dies

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Clintonville was killed on Wednesday following a fatal two-car crash in Malone, New York.

New York State Police have reported that on May 19, troopers responded to a two car crash on State Route 11.

According to a preliminary investigation, James Lacey, 33, from Chateaguay was traveling west on State Route 11 when he attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle.

Lacey was then reported to have failed to see a vehicle traveling in the opposite lane, striking the vehicle head-on.

The vehicle in the opposite lane was operated by Jeremy Booth, 39, of Clintonville.

Booth was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, Trenton Booth, 16, was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with non-life threatening injuries.

Lacey was also transported to UVM Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, this incident remains under investigation by New York State Police. Those who witnessed the crash, or with any information is asked to call 518-873-2750.