MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 36-year-old Malone man is facing multiple charges after an alleged violation of an order of protection on Friday, August 25 in the town of Malone.

New York State Police arrested Joshua Yadow on Sunday, August 27 and charged him with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree stalking. Around 4:12 p.m. August 25, authorities responded to KFC/ Taco Bell located on State Route 11, in the town of Malone for a violation of order of protection complaint.

An investigation determined that Yaddow was contacting the victim on social media accounts, showing up at place of employment, texting and calling multiple times. He has been arrested on other occasions since the stay away order of protection was put in place.

Yaddow continued to try and be in contact with the victim knowing there is an active complete stay away order of protection from the court.

He was located, arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Malone for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court where he was remanded to Franklin County Jail without bail.