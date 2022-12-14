NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man has been charged in an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norfolk, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 53-year-old John F. Dumas was charged on December 6 with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, in relation to to a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in August.

Dumas was arraigned at the Town of Norfolk Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date, according to the Sheriff’s Office.