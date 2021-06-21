Malone man arrested for DWI after car becomes airborne, crashes into utility pole

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, a car crash led to a DWI arrest in Malone.

New York State Police reported that on June 19, troopers responded to a one-car crash in the town of Malone. An investigation determined that Tucker C. Bartenslager, 24, of Malone was operating his vehicle and traveling north on Limekiln Road when his vehicle ran off the roadway.

After running off the road, the vehicle ran into an earth embankment and struck a concrete culvert, which caused the vehicle to become airborne, strike a utility pole and land in the yard of 390 Limekiln Road.

Bartenslager was transported to the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for a laceration to his eye.

Upon his released from the hospital, Bartenslager was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. He was then charged with a DWI and released with tickets to appear in the Town of Malone Court.