Malone man arrested for stalking, slashing tire on victims vehicle

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman.

New York State Police confirmed on Wednesday that Harold J. Hosler, 59, of Malone, New York has been arrested following a report of stalking.

According to State Authorities, Hosler followed the victim to Wal-Mart in Malone on February 9 where she was shopping. Inside the store, Hosler confronted the victim and slashed a tire on her vehicle in the parking lot.

NYSP stated that these incidents violated an active order of protection.

Subsequently following his arrest, Hosler was charged with the following:

Stalking in the fourth degree

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree

Criminal Contempt in the second degree

Hosler was virtually arraigned by the Brandon Town Court and released under the supervision of probation. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Malone Court at a later date.