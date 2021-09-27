Malone man arrested for threatening to harm staff at Alice Hyde Medical Center

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested after threatening staff at a local hospital in July.

New York State Police arrested 23-year-old Kyle Crump, of Malone, on September 25 following an investigation initiated on July 9, 2021. According to Police, Crump contacted the Alice Hyde Medical Center Emergency Room repeatedly and made threats to harm staff.

Following this incident, the Malone Town Court issued an arrest warrant on August 20 on the charge of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree.

Police confirmed that Crump was also wanted on a warrant out of Essex County for failing to appear in Essex County Court. This was following his arrest on January 24, 2020, for Driving While Intoxicated and other charges related to a personal injury moto vehicle crash on State Route 3 in Bloomingdale.

Crump was additionally wanted on a third warrant from the Westville Town Court for failing to appear in court following an arrest for drug possession on May 27, 2020.

Additionally, while Crump was being transported by New York State Police to the Essex County Jail, he broke the inside passenger side door handle of the car. He was additionally charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and issued an appearance ticket.

Crump was then transported to Essex County Jail without any further incident.