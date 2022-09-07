MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities.

On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation.

Troopers determined that this physical altercation stemmed from a verbal argument regarding loud music at an apartment.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old William R. Gero, allegedly struck the victim, who is permanently bound to a wheelchair, multiple times.

Gero was arrested on the charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Physically Disabled Person and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Following his arrest, Gero was transported to State Police Headquarters in Malone and arraigned at Malone Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance and an order of protection was granted to the victim.