MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities have confirmed the arrest of a Malone man.

According to New York State Police, 30-year-old Taylor K. Moss was arrested on August 9. State Police said that Moss allegedly wrote a threatening text message to “cause physical harm” to the complainant.

Moss was placed under arrest on the charge of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree and processed at State Police Malone.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Constable Court on August 17, 2022.