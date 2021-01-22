Malone man charged with burglary following assault investigation

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed the burglary charges of a man following an investigation.

New York State Police confirmed that Michael A. Rousseau, 40, Malone has been arrested following an investigation of assault on January 21, 2021.

According to State Troopers, Rousseau was determined to assault a victim after unlawfully entering another residence nearby the incident on State Route 189. State Police confirmed that he stole several bottles of liquor and other property.

State Police also confirmed that one of the stolen liquor bottles was used as the weapon in the assault.

Following the investigation and arrest, Michael A. Rousseau was charged with Burglary in the second degree.

NYSP confirmed that he was arraigned virtually before the Town of Champlain Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail. He is to reappear in the Town of Champlain Court at a later date.