MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested following an incident in the parking lot of the Gateway Motel in Malone on Sunday, according to a press release from New York State Police.

NYSP received a report of an order of protection violation on the afternoon of December 18. Police said that four people were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the motel when 36-year-old Christopher Stickles allegedly approached the vehicle with a baseball bat in his hand, yelling and swinging the bat in a threatening way.

Police said one of the people in the vehicle, who has an order of protection in place against Stickles, drove away to notify law enforcement.

Stickles was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to NYSP.

Police said Stickles was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court and released on his own recognizance.