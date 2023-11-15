MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 21-year-old Malone man is facing charges after an alleged assault on Friday, November 10.

Around 11:25 a.m. November 10, Troopers responded to AutoZone, located on State Route 11, in the town of Malone for an assault complaint. An investigation determined Christopher Gorgas and the victim were involved in a verbal argument which turned physical when Gorgas struck the victim in the face.

The victim sustained a minor injury to the face, but denied medical attention. Gorgas left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.

Gorgas was located, arrested, and transported to the state police headquarters in Malone for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Malone Court for a later date in November.