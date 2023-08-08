MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 23-year-old Malone man is facing multiple charges, including third-degree rape, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

A joint investigation of the New York State Police and Franklin County Child Advocacy Center arrested Fletcher Russell. This came after receiving an allegation of an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 17 years old.

Russell was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court and released under supervision of probation. He is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Constable Court on Wednesday, August 16.