MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 38-year-old Malone man is facing a number of charges after an alleged menacing incident on Tuesday, August 22.

New York State Police responded to complaint involving Jack Riley around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday on the Windmill Road in the town of Malone. An investigation determined Riley and the victim were having a verbal altercation, when surrounding neighbors overheard them yelling.

Neighbors went to check on the victim and starting questioning Riley, who became more agitated. Riley allegedly went inside and got a shotgun. He pointed the shot gun one of the neighbors stated threatening remarks. The neighbors all ran away and contacted law enforcement.

Riley was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Malone for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court and released. He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree harassment and menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon