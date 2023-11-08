MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 22-year-old Malone man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Monday, November 6.

New York State Police charged Eiythan Davenport with second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and he was issued vehicle and traffic tickets. Around 6 p.m. Monday, troopers observed a blue 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with inadequate taillamps. Authorities initiated a traffic stop, interviewed the driver, who was identified as Davenport.

Inside of the vehicle were passengers Hailey Schultz, and child. A check of Davenport’s license revealed a stay away order of protection was in place protecting Schultz and child and they were not allowed to be together.

Davenport was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Malone for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Westville Court where he was remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $500.00 cash or $1,000 bond.