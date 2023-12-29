MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Malone Town Hall is one of 37 places that have been nominated for to the State and National Registers of Historic Places and one property to the State Register of Historic Places.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the list of nominations public on Friday, December 29. These nominations include a new historic district in Harlem, an industrial manufacturing complex in Poughkeepsie, a grange hall in the North County town of Westport, a medical building in Buffalo, historic districts tied to Rochester’s horticultural roots, a light station on Long Island, and an automobile sales garage in Syracuse.

Identifying these resources and adding them to our historic registers expands our ongoing understanding of our shared history and are important reminders of the innovation, passion, and lived experiences of New Yorkers who came before us. New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The Malone Residential Historic District, near New York’s northern border, represents the historic and physical growth of the town of Malone. This region of the state was originally part of the Old Military Tract which was land set aside as compensation for Revolutionary War veterans. When the land was deemed to be too unprofitable to farm, though, land speculators began purchasing and selling plots.

By the beginning of the 1800s, Malone was the seat of Franklin County. Later in the 1840s, access to railroads dramatically expanded the region’s increasingly important dairy industry. By the twentieth century, Malone was home to several manufacturing firms including paper and cloth mills.

The architecture in the district represents these many phases of Malone development, including Greek Revival, Gothic Revival, Second Empire, Queen Anne, Folk Victorian, Colonial Revival, Craftsman, American Foursquare, and Minimal Traditional styles. These buildings are all representative of architectural trends across the nation, with local variations embedded into their design. Through these buildings, the Malone Residential Historic District chronicles the prosperity, growth, and development of Malone over a 120-year period.

The State and National Registers are the official lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology, and culture of New York State and the nation. There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as components of historic districts.