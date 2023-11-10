MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 40-year-old Malone woman is accused of two counts of petit larceny after being arrested on Wednesday, November 8.

On, October 18, around 2:33 p.m., New York State troopers responded to Kinney Drugs located on State Route 11, in the town of Malone for a report of two larceny cases.

An investigation determined Lane entered the store on two different occasions, stealing items valued at $51.62 and $85.24 passing all point of purchase without paying. Lane left the store prior to law enforcement arriving.

Lane was arrested and processed at the state police headquarters in Malone. She was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Malone Court for a alter date in November.