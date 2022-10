MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Malone woman was arrested on October 17 in regards to a petit larceny complaint at the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone, according to New York State Police.

Police say 30-year-old Shantele M. Wilcox of Malone allegedly stole $394.97 worth of merchandise.

Wilcox was released on an appearance ticket and will appear at the Town of Malone Court on November 3.