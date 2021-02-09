Malone woman arrested for endangering person with disabilities

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman in Malone was arrested on Monday for disabling an individual with disabilities.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of Alexis M. McDonald, 21, of Malone New York following a report of abuse to a client at the ARC in Chateaugay. According to Troopers, McDonald placed the client inside of an empty box and held the lid shut so the client could not get out.

McDonald was arrested on February 8 and the incident occurred on January, 23, 2021.

State Police reported that McDonald was charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Disabled Person in the First Degree, a class E Felony.

She was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Chateaugay Court.