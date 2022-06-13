LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two are dead following a fatal crash in Lake George that involved a motorcyclist and a group of pedestrians.

On June 12, a motorcycle was heading north on Route 9 in the town of Lake George when it went off the east shoulder of the road onto a paved bike path.

According to New York State Police, the motorcycle, driven by 33-year-old Anthony J. Futia of Albany, was traveling at a high speed, which caused the vehicle to go off the road and hit a group of six pedestrians who were standing at the entrance to the bike path.

As a result two of the pedestrians died from their injuries. The victims were identified as 8-year-old Quinton P. Delgoteto and 38-year-old James A. Persons, both of Lake George.

State Police said that another pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Jasmine Luellen of Lake George was transported to Albany Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. Three other children with the group were uninjured.

Additionally, Futia suffered life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this crash.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warrensburg EMS, West Glens Falls EMS, Bay Ridge EMS, North Queensbury EMS, Lake George EMS, Lake George Fire, Life Net, and the New York State Department of Transportation.