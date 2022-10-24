POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.

St. Ann-Spinner was later located and taken into custody by New York State Police on Highway 37, according to deputies.

Deputies say St. Ann-Spinner was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer and received multiple traffic tickets.

St. Ann-Spinner was issued appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

Deputies were assisted by New York State Police, Canton Police Department, Massena Police Department and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police.