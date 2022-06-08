CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed an arrest that took place in late May following an incident at a truck stop store.

State Police said that troopers investigated a larceny complaint at Sassy’s Truck Stop in the town of Carrollton on May 24, 2022, where a suspect stole approximately $200 from a fundraiser jar that was intended to cover veterinary bills.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Juan C. Vinson of Lewis Run, Pennsylvania. Vinson was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny and released with an appearance ticket.

Vinson is due to appear in Carrollton Town Court in June.