WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested following an incident at the local Walmart.

On June 8, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Sory I. Makadji of Watertown on one charge of Petit Larceny.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, Makadji allegedly stole six items from the Walmart Superstore located on State Route 3 in the Town of Watertown. The Sheriff’s Office said these items totaled $32.30.

Makadji is set to appear in the town of Watertown Court at the end of June.