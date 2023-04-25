PINCKNEY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A UTV crash resulted in serious injuries over the weekend in Lewis County, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they are investigating a crash that occurred on Cronk Road in the Town of Pinckney on Saturday, April 22 around 4:21 a.m.

A 2020 Can-Am Maverick was traveling northbound on Cronk Road when it failed to negotiate a turn and rolled several times before striking a tree, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 46-year-old Angelo Curto of New Jersey sustained unknown injuries and was transported to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse by Mercy Flight.

Authorities say 34-year-old Pawel Lekacz of Queens was taken to Lewis County General Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries and was later released.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Flight, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Rodman Fire Department and Groff’s Towing.