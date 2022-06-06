HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash that occurred in Lewis County.

On June 5, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a personal injury motor accident that a pickup truck operated by 28-year-old Kyle A. Bigwarfe of Gouverneur, hit a motorcycle at the intersection of Maple Street and Church Street in the Village of Harrisville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bigwarfe hit the motorcycle after failing he blew through the stop sign on Church Street.

As a result, the operator of the motorcycle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, however, he was flown from the scene by Fort Drum Air Medical.

Bigwarfe was taken into custody on scene after he failed field sobriety tests. He was processed at the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he registered a 0.15% BAC.

Subsequently, Bigwarfe was issued tickets for felony DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign. He is scheduled to answer the charges at a later date in the Town of Diana Court.

Natural Bridge Fire and Ambulance, the Harrisville Fire Department, Carthage EMS, Lewis County Fire Coordinator, Fort Drum Air Medical, Johnson’s Towing, New York State Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Harissville residents all provided assistance on the scene.