Man airlifted to Syracuse after being run over by a tractor in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was airlifted to Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon after being partially run over by a tractor in the Town of Clayton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released that on April 14, employees of TJ Paving and Trucking reported that a subject had been partially run over by a tractor.

According to Deputies, James Desormeau, owner of the Paving business, had been pinned under the tractor while trying to start it. The tractor then lurched forward, partially driving over him. Employees then maneuvered the tractor off Desormeau and called 911.

Upon arrival of law enforcement and EMS services, Desormeau was reported to be alert and conscious after the incident.

As internal injuries were presumes, he was then transported by Thousand Islands Rescue Service to a landing zone in the Town of Pamelia and flown to SUNY Upstate by Mercy Flight.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Thousand Islands Rescue Service, Mercy Flight, Clayton Fire Department, Glen Park Fire Department and the New York State Police.