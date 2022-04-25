CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Wayne T. Oxley III of Massena was arrested on April 23.

Deputies confirmed that Oxley delivered property to an inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on April 10. The property given to the inmate allegedly contained Suboxone, which was hidden in the item.

Oxley was arrested on the charge of Promoting Dangerous Prison Contraband, which is classified as a Class D Felony. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.