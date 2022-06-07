CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Massachusetts is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a gun during an argument in Lewis County.

According to New York State Police, 48-year-old Robert C. LeBlanc was visiting a seasonal camp in the village of Constableville in Lewis County when he got into a verbal argument with three other individuals at the camp. LeBlanc then reportedly retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired three shots at the residence.

Police stated that no one was injured during the incident. However, LeBlanc stabbed and deflated the vehicle tires of the other guests at the camp, according to police.

As a result of the incident, LeBlanc was arrested on May 28 and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a class “D” felony

Reckless Endangerment in the first degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Mischief in the second degree, a class “D” felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class “E” felony

Menacing in the second degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Three counts of Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device, a class “A” misdemeanor

LeBlanc was arraigned in the New Bremen Town Court and held on $2,000 bail which he immediately paid and was released.