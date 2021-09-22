Man arrested after police chase spanning from Ogdensburg to Alexandria Bay

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested after a pursuit that occurred last week in the North Country.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Jason J. Simmons, 38, of Ogdensburg following a police chase that occurred on September 15. This pursuit took place between St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.

According to Police, the chase began in the city of Ogdensburg and continued through the townships of Oswegatchie, Morristown and Hammond. Simmons then entered Jefferson County into the town of Alexandria when troopers in Troop D attempted to deploy a tire deflation device.

State Police then terminated the pursuit when Simmons entered the village of Alexandria Bay.

Following his arrest, Simmons was charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the third degree. He was released with tickets.