VERONA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a school threat in Oneida County.

According to New York State Police, on June 15 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Durhamville Elementary School in the town of Verona was placed in lockdown. This was after the school received a phone call from an individual who reportedly made threats toward a staff member.

Members of the NYSP, Oneida Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the school.

An investigation into the threat resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Jase A. McMullin. He was arrested on the charge of Making a Terroristic Threat, which is a class “D” felony.

Following his arrest, McMullin was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment Court.