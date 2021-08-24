Man arrested after traffic pursuit, crashes into pole in Liverpool

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police in North Syracuse arrested a man after a traffic pursuit resulting in the man crashing the car into a utility pole.

On August 22 state police stopped a 2012 Acura operated by 35-year-old Kenneth J. Kinsey Jr. from Syracuse for a traffic violation. While being interviewed by the officer Kinsey drove off resulting in a traffic pursuit. The chase ended when Kinsey drove the car into a utility pole on First Street in Liverpool.

Kinsey was arrested for DWI-Drugs, Reckless Driving, and Fleeing from a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle of the third degree. He was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment.

