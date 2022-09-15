PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police made an arrest following an incident at Parishville-Hopkinton school.

New York State Police said that on September 12 around 7:30 in the morning, Troopers responded to County Route 47 in the town of Parishville for reports of stolen guns.

An investigation alleged that 24-year-old Logan C. Binan of Parishville stole three rifles from a known family member’s garage.

Later that evening, Police said that Binan parked his vehicle on school property and while in possession of the rifles, walked into a wooded area near the school.

Binan turned himself in at the Canton Police Department following the incident. Troopers responded there and arrested Binan on the charges of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon on school grounds.

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to Parishville Town Court on October 4, 2022.