EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on harassment charges.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 79-year-old Phillip G. Soper of Edwards following an incident at Edwards Knox Central School District in the town of Edwards.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, this incident occurred on April 7, 2022. Soper was arrested on the charge of Harassment in the Second Degree, Physical Contact.

Soper was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to the Town of Edwards Court at a later date.