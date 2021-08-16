Man arrested for allegedly stealing gas in Lewis County

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested late last week for allegedly stealing gas from a local residence.

On August 12, deputies from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the Town of Denmark for the report of stolen gas. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Timmy E. Smith, 50, of Castorland, allegedly took gas without permission.

Deputies confirmed that Smith was located at his residence in Castorland that same day. He was processed at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and released with and Appearance ticket for Petit Larceny.

Smith is set to return to the Town of Denmark Court at a later date.