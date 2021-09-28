Man arrested for arranging to meet teen for sex, fleeing police on Mohawk River

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have arrested a man from the Capital Region after he attempted to meet a teen for sexual intercourse.

According to authorities, on September 22, the New York State Police Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, Troop G Major Crimes Unit and State Police Princetown BCI arrested Paul E. Gallione, 48, of Voorheesville.

Specifically, Gallione is accused of engaging in sexual communication over social media with a State Police investigator he believed to be a 14-year-old female. He then arranged to meet the 14-year-old at the Gateway Landing Park in Rotterdam for the purpose of having sexual intercourse.

State Police reported that Gallione arrived at the meeting spot in a small personally owned boat and fled down the Mohawk River in the watercraft when he was approached by investigators. He was taken into custody when he attempted to remove his boat from the water a boat launch near Freeman’s Bridge in Glenville.

Subsequently, Gallione was arrested for Attempted Rape in the Second Degree and Attempted Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree. Both charges are considered class “E” felonies.

Gallione was processed at State Police Princetown. He was released on an appearance ticker for Rotterdam Town Court on October 4, 2021.