Man arrested for forging COVID-19 vaccination card in Oneida County

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested for presenting a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer in Marcy, New York.

According to a press release from New York State Police, the department was contacted on September 27 by the New York State Department of Health Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team. The team was investigating a report of a forged Covid-19 vaccination card. The fake card had been reported to them by a private company in Marcy, New York.

The investigation determined that 24-year-old Devin R. Kemp from Eaton, New York presented a fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccine Card to his employer. As a result, he was arrested for Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree.

Kemp was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety Building for centralized arraignment.