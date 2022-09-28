WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26.

Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3 in Watertown on five different occasions, according to an arrest release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that these incidents occurred on August 25, September 3, September 7, September 13 and September 26.

In total $23.92 worth of merchandise was stolen on August 25, September 3 and September 7, $29.90 on September 13 and $27.50 on September 26, as confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office.

Jewett was therefore arrested on five charges of Petit Larceny. A person is guilty of petit larceny when he steals property. Petit larceny is a class “A” misdemeanor. He is set to appear in the Town of Watertown Court on October 17.