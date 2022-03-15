WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a stolen car in the North Country.

New York State Police confirmed that on March 11, Brenden D. Walz, age 52 was arrested after troopers were called to the I-87 southbound rest area in the town of Beekmantown for a report of a suspicious male in a vehicle that appeared to be disoriented.

According to State Police, when troopers arrived, Walz was located and refused to provide his name, address or where he was traveling to.

Troopers then ran a check of Walz’s vehicle, which revealed it had been stolen from Waddington, New York the previous day on March 10, 2022.

Walz was then arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree. He was arraigned in the City of Plattsburgh Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail.

He is due to reappear in the town of Beekmantown Court on March 16, 2022.