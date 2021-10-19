Man arrested in double homicide investigation after found covered in blood

Scene of double homicide on Old Oneida Road, in the outer district of Rome, New York (photo: New York State Police)

ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are continuing to investigate a double homicide that occurred on Monday in Rome.

According to NYSP, on October 18 around noon, troopers were dispatched to a household on Old Oneida Road in the outer district of Rome. Troopers were dispatched to check the welfare of a person who was reported standing at the edge of his driveway and appeared to be covered in blood.

After arrival at the house, troopers found a male, identified as Kyle Kirk, age 30, with blood on his clothing. As both State Troopers and EMS personnel were interviewing Kirk, they discovered a mal lying across the driveway suffering from apparent stab wounds.

This victim was then identified at Howard J. Kirk III, age 60, who resided at the residence in a trailer located at the back of the property. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

As troopers continued to investigate, and check the trailer for additional victims, they discovered a female, identified as Amanda L. Osborne, age 53, who also resided at the residence. Osborne was found dead from apparent multiple stab wounds.

Following both discoveries, New York State Police arrested and charged Kyle Kirk with two counts of Murder in the first degree, an A-1 felony and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this double homicide. Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Rome Fire Department, New York State Park Police, Oneida County District Attorney’s Office and AMCARE ambulance.