CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two incarcerated individuals were arrested at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

On September 16, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jarrod A. Oshier on the charges of Possession of Dangerous Prison Contraband in the First Degree.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 21-year-old Skyler D. Keleher on the charges of Possessing Dangerous Contraband on September 16.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on separate occasions, both Oshier and Keleher were found in possession of the drug Suboxone while incarcerated at the Facility.

Both incarcerated individuals were issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in court at a later date.