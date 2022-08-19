MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges following a domestic dispute in the North Country.

According to New York State Police, on August 17 Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Moira.

An investigation led by State Police revealed that 47-year-old Dereck J. LaClair of Brushton became verbally abusive toward a victim which led to physical abuse.

Police said that LaClair choked, physically abuse and took the victim’s cell phone, which prevented the victim from calling 911.

However, after several hours, LaClair fell asleep and the victim came to State Police Headquarters in Malone to report the incident.

LaClair was arrested and transported to SP Malone for processing on the charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Assault in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

NSYP confirmed that LaClair was arraigned at the Town of Dickinson Court where an order of protection was issued. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.