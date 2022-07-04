ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clinton County man was arrested on several charges Monday after fleeing police in the Town of Piercefield in St. Lawrence County the day before.

On July 3, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Scott Leclair, 58-years-old of Churubusco, NY. According to deputies, Leclair fled the traffic stop on State Highway 3 in the Town of Piercefield. The vehicle was later located in Conifer, NY. Leclair was found to be in possession of several different controlled substances, according to a press release from St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged Leclair on July 4 with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Criminally using drug paraphernalia

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations that were not individually disclosed

Leclair was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court and is incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.