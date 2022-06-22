MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is in custody following an incident in the Town of Madrid.

On June 21, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic incident in Madrid that involved 38-year-old Anthony J. Gladle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Glade prevented his victim from leaving their residence which resulted in a physical injury.

Subsequently, he was arrested on the charges of Aggravated Family Offense, Unlawful Imprisonment and Harassment.

Gladle was arraigned in front of Canton Town Court Judge Morgan and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.