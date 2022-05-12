PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have made an arrest following a reported car theft in the town of Plattsburgh.

According to State Police, on May 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m. an individual was reported stealing a car from a location on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.

After police responded, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.

The Plattsburgh Police Department then located the stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the city of Plattsburgh. However, the suspect failed to comply and fled the city, eventually exiting on State Route 9 in the town of Beekmantown when the vehicle was disabled.

Units responded from the Plattsburgh Police Department, New York State Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department took the operator into custody and identified him as 31-year-old Dennis J. Clukey from Clinton County.

Clukey was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on the charges of Robbery in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

He was ordered to be held in the Clinton County Jail without bail and is due back in court on May 17, 2022.