HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been charged after reportedly wearing a large knife in a local school building.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Kolby J. Farrell of Heuvelton was arrested in late March after Deputies received a report of a man wearing a large knife on his belt at the Heuvelton Central School District.

Farrell was identified as the suspect and was charged by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with Disorderly Conduct.

Deputies confirmed that Farrell was taken into custody. He is set to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court at a later date.