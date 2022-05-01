WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Syracuse is facing felony charges after allegedly damaging another person’s property in Watertown.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Robert W. Murphy from Syracuse threw a rock through an apartment window in Watertown. The window was reportedly worth $300.

As a result, Murphy was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree for damaging another person’s property worth over $250. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.