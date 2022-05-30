COLONIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One woman has died and a man is in jail following a fatal two-car crash in the Town of Colonie.

State Police in Latham responded to the accident on I-87 North just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

According to police, 23-year-old Vasu K. Laroiya of Iselin, New Jersey was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y northbound on I-87 at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of a 2018 Honda Civic operated by 22-year-old Katryn Fisher of Ballston Spa.

Fisher’s car struck a guide rail and caught fire. She was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died as a result of her injuries. Fisher was the only person in the car.

Laroiya has been charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Assault 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and is held without bail at Albany County Jail.