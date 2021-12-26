HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on December 24.

According to a press release from New York State Police, officers and a member of the Dolgeville Police Department were called to 203 Mers Way in Dolgeville around 1:04 p.m. on Friday. They were dispatched to the location for a report of a domestic-related stabbing.

An investigation determined that 24-year-old Carson Dobson broke into a home and stabbed the victim several times, then left the scene. Dobson was then located a short distance away with a knife and a sword.

Dobson reportedly refused to drop the weapons despite repeated commands from law enforcement and was tased. Despite being tased, the suspect continued toward the officers and threatened them.

One member of the state police fired from their division-issued weapon, hitting Dobson, who died at the scene. The initial victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and is expected to recover.

The Attorney General’s Office was notified, responded, and now investigating. The investigation into the stabbing and officer-involved shooting continue.