Man dead after shooting at St. Lawrence County residence, 3 charged

RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man lost his life following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, May 4.

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien confirmed that on May 4 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a shooting, originally reported as a burglary, left a man dead. The man was identified as Justin A. Massey, 40, of Rossie, New York.

The fatal incident occurred at a residence at 580 County Route 18 in the Town of DeKalb.

According to Undersheriff O’Brien, John C. Anson, 30, of Richville, New York was charged for the murder of Massey. Anson officially received two felony charges; with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree following an investigation.

Two additional suspects were also charged as they were confirmed to assist with the burglary and shooting.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s charged Charles M. Anson, 51, of Richville with three counts of Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Kayla M. Briggs, 25, of DeKalb Junction with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that “it is not believed that any other suspects are at large as it relates to this particular incident. The investigation remains pending.”

Both John and Charles Anson are being held at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office awaiting arraignment before a local court. Kayla brings will be issued an appearance ticket and released.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, The North Country Crime Analysis Center and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.