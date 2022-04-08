HOMER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed on Friday morning after a tractor-trailer was found in flames on Interstate 81.

This was after New York State Police and multiple fire departments responded to reports of a truck on fire on April 8 at approximately 5:52 a.m. on I-81 in the town of Homer.

An investigation at the scene determined that the operator of the tractor-trailer, a 45-year-old man from Trenton, New Jersey, was driving the vehicle belonging to Granger Enterprises, Inc when, for an unknown reason, he went off the roadway, struck trees. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames.

State Police confirmed that the man was later located deceased in the cab. The identity of the victim was not released.

This crash resulted in the closure of the south right lane on I-81 between Preble and Homer. Additional photos taken on the scene are included below:

Courtesy: NYSP

Courtesy: NYSP

Courtesy: NYSP

Members of the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene. Fire agencies included the Homer Fire Department, Preble Fire Department and New York State Fire. The Department of Environmental Conservation, TLC Ambulance and the County Coroner also responded.